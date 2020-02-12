I am innocent, I was not driving the Bently: Mohammed Nalapad on rash driving case

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 12: Mohammed Nalapad, son of Karnataka Congress MLA NA Harris on Wednesday surrendered before the Sadashivnagar Police in Bengaluru and claimed that he was not driving the Bentley car that rammed into two vehicles and injured four.

Confronting the police, Nalapad said that he was not driving Bentley, but was in a Lamborghini.

"I was not driving the car. There is no evidence to prove that I was driving that car," Nalapad said, who is out on bail accused in the hit-and-run case on Ballari Road.

Earlier, Nalapad made headlines after being indulged in a fight and thrashing a man to pulp at a Bengaluru pub in 2018. Nalapad was later arrested and was kept in custody for more than 100 days. Now, he is out on bail.

"I have a grandfather who is worried. The media reported two dead in the accident. Tell me who have I killed. Have I not changed after the previous incident? My father-in-law is asking me what is going on. I wasn't in the car and I wasn't driving. I was in a car ahead of that," Nalapad told reporters.

Bengaluru Police had said that CCTV footage revealed that Nalapad was driving the Bentley that rammed into a motorcycle and an autorickshaw. The footage further revealed that Nalapad getting out of the car and fleeing in another car.

The police said that a man named Balakrishna tried to claim responsibility of the accident and surrendered before the police. However, further investigation revealed that it was Nalapad who was driving the car.