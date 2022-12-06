Hunt on for Cong leader as one held for conspiracy to kill BJP MLA

Bengaluru

Madhuri Adnal

A massive hunt has been launched by the Bengaluru police for a Congress leader in the case

Bengaluru, Dec 06: A real estate agent was arrested by the Karnataka Police in connection with allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill BJP MLA and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) chairman SR Vishwanath.

The Bengaluru police have also launched a massive hunt for a Congress leader in connection with the probe. The arrest of the accused, who is believed to be a close aide of the Congress leader, comes after the case was reopened as per direction of the court.

According to the police, the accused was arrested again after he was freed when the case was quashed by another court. The arrested person has been identified as Devraj aka Kulla Devraj, a close aide of Congress leader M N Gopalakrishna, is a resident of Attur.

BJP MLA Vishwanath had filed a private petition against the order before the ACJM court and as per the directions of the court, Rajanukunte police initiated the action.

It all started when a video of a purported 'conspiracy to kill' BJP MLA Vishwanath surfaced in 2021. According to police,a complaint was also lodged with the police and investigation was taken up. However, accused Congress leader Gopalakrishna approached the court and got the case quashed.

The BJP MLA then appealed against the order and the court ordered re-investigation. The Rajanukunte police filed a fresh FIR and started the probe.

According to the FIR, MLA Vishwanath had stated that he had got a sealed post in 2021 to his home office which contained a pen drive. The drive contained footage of discussion between the accused persons on murdering him. He further stated the accused discussed about using rowdies to carry out the murder, as reported by IANS.

BJP MLA Vishwanath has maintained that when he was winning from the Yelahanka Assembly seat in Bengaluru, Congress leader Gopalakrishna, who was his opponent in the constituency, wanted him to be killed.