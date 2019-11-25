  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hulimavu bund breach: 1,000 families hit, vehicles swept away

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 25: More than 1,000 families were affected in Hulimavu after water from a lake flooded the area on Sunday after its bund was damaged.

    More than 500 personnel from the city police, National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Emergency Services as well as Civil Defence personnel were deployed for the rescue operations.

    Hulimavu bund breach: 1,000 families hit, vehicles swept away
    A vehicle is seen submerged in the flooded water after Hulimavu lake breached in Bengaluru.PTI Photo

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBPM) officials the fire and emergency services personnel were carrying out the relief work.

    City Mayor M Gautham Kumar told PTI the incident occurred when some people allegedly tried to lay a pipe with the help of an earthmover and the civic body BBMP would investigate about it.

    Pumps were deployed to flush the water out of basements of residential complexes, while efforts were on by engineers in the civic body to plug the breach, officials said.

    Spread over 132 acres, Hulimavu Lake is one of the largest water bodies in the city.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru lake

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue