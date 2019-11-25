Hulimavu bund breach: 1,000 families hit, vehicles swept away

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Nov 25: More than 1,000 families were affected in Hulimavu after water from a lake flooded the area on Sunday after its bund was damaged.

More than 500 personnel from the city police, National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Emergency Services as well as Civil Defence personnel were deployed for the rescue operations.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBPM) officials the fire and emergency services personnel were carrying out the relief work.

City Mayor M Gautham Kumar told PTI the incident occurred when some people allegedly tried to lay a pipe with the help of an earthmover and the civic body BBMP would investigate about it.

Pumps were deployed to flush the water out of basements of residential complexes, while efforts were on by engineers in the civic body to plug the breach, officials said.

Spread over 132 acres, Hulimavu Lake is one of the largest water bodies in the city.