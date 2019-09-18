  • search
    HPCL recruitment 2019: HPCL Research Associate notification out; Apply online from Sep 20

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 18: HPCL Research Associate recruitment notification is out on the official website and the online application for the HPCL Research Associate posts would begin from September 20, 2019. Last date is October 10.

    Educational qualification required for the post as per HPCL recruitment 2019 research associate notification is Ph.D. in Chemistry/Bio-Technology/Bio-Science/Chemical Engineering and M.Tech.

    (Chemical /Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical Engineering.

    Candidates can apply online through the HPCL's official website www.hindustanpetroleum.com.

    HPCL Research Associate recruitment notification download: Click Here

    Steps to apply for HPCL Research Associate posts:

    • Login to http://hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers.
    • Click on our current openings.
    • Visit Fixed Term Research Associates, R&D Centre, Bengaluru.
    • Read all the instructions given on the website carefully.
    • Keep scanned copy of Passport size photo (in jpg/gif format less than 500 kb) and Soft copy of the detailed CV (including brief description of PhD topic in case of PhD candidates) ready.
    • Fill in the online application form (Will become available from September 20).
    • Upon completion, submit the online application.
    • You will get a system generated unique 12 Digit Application / Reference No.
    • This Application / Reference No. will be required for all future references throughout the selection process.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 9:13 [IST]
