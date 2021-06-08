Victim, who was tortured and gangraped in viral video, traced in Kozhikode, brought to Bengaluru

Second escape bid: Prime accused in gangrape case shot at by cops in Bengaluru

COVID-19: How actor Darshan's zoo SOS helping crisis-hit zoos

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 08: Challenging star Darshan's love for animals is no secret. His recent call to adopt zoo animals hit by cash-crunch due to the pandemic and lack of visitors has received overwhelming response, with the Zoos of Karnataka App reporting a collection of Rs. 8,58,983 in just one day.

On World Environment Day, actor Darshan, in an exclusive video. Shot at Mysuru Zoo, explained about the condition of animals in all the nine Zoos of Karnataka and had appealed for generous donations.

"There are nine Zoos in Karnataka and they are facing financial crunch. Millions of tourists come to the Zoos and the Zoos are maintained only by entry ticket collected. But there is a lockdown now and as such, no visitors. It is difficult to pay for the daily sustenance needs and salary of Zoo staff," he had narrated in the video.

"Humans are in dire straits from COVID and animals too face this problem but they cannot express. So adopt as many animals as you can," the actor urged.

The actor further elaborated on the animal adoption process saying, to adopt a love bird, you would be required to pay Rs. 1000. The cost of taking care of a tiger would Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.75 lakhs for an elephant".

Soon after his video went viral, thousands of fans thronged zoo's across the state and donated money towards animal adoption.

Thank you very much @dasadarshan #35000new #registrations on Zoos of Karnataka .App in single day technicians tweaked software to accommodate overwhelming response — Zoos of Karnataka (@ZKarnataka) June 6, 2021

Of the funds received through donations, Mysuru Zoo alone gained Rs. 4,31,309 and Bannerghatta Biological Park near Bengaluru Rs. 2,46,900, Hampi Zoo has got Rs. 43,550, Shivamogga Zoo Rs. 42,474, Davanagere Zoo Rs. 27,950, Gadag Zoo Rs. 26,650, Kalaburagi Zoo Rs. 15,800, Chitradurga Zoo Rs. 14,250 and Belagavi Zoo got an allocation of Rs. 10,100.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 16:57 [IST]