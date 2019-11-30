  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Harish Kumar is new chief of Namma Bengaluru Foundation

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 30: The trustees of Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) today announced the appointment of Harish Kumar M P as the General Manager. As the head of NBF, Harish will be overseeing the Foundation's operations, program strategies, partnerships with Government officials, Ministers, RWAs, Civic Agencies & Active Citizenry that is fighting for Good Governance in Bengaluru. He will be leading NBF team to work in line with the Foundation's Vision and Mission.

    Harish's career spans over three decades in teaching, corporate & development sectors. Close to a decade and a half, he was involved in development sector from grassroots to policy level, analysing policies; structures and processes of public service delivery; practising and promoting good governance efforts with people, organisations and governments across Karnataka, other states and beyond. His work has covered varied verticals in both rural and urban settings, culminating in policy advocacy based on participatory action research evidence.

    Harish Kumar M P
    Harish Kumar M P

    His previous assignments include being the Programs Director at Children's Lovecastles Trust, a technology intervention organisation in education; as Chief Coordinator at CIVIC, an organisation operating in urban governance domain, as the Consulting Head of Citizen Action Support Group at Public Affairs Center, a think tank and also as a Consultant with the World Bank on assignments. He has leveraged media - print, TV and radio for empowerment. Harish's education background is BSc in Agriculture and Masters in Social Work along with certificates in journalism.

    Speaking on his new role, Harish Kumar, General Manager Namma Bengaluru Foundation said, "The work that the Foundation does, 'to make collective social engagement more effective in improving the city and citizens' life' is so important. I am both honoured and truly humbled to be associated with the foundation & its activities. I look forward to working with all the stakeholders aiming to make Bengaluru a better place for its people."

    About Namma Bengaluru Foundation:

    Namma Bengaluru Foundation is an NGO that works determinedly to Protect Bengaluru and the rights of its citizens and Neighbourhoods. It works thru advocacy, partnership and activism for a better Bengaluru. The foundation acts as a platform for citizens to participate in the city's planning and governance, to fight corruption and ensure accountability of public money and government assets.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    namma bengaluru trust ngo

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue