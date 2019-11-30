Harish Kumar is new chief of Namma Bengaluru Foundation

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 30: The trustees of Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) today announced the appointment of Harish Kumar M P as the General Manager. As the head of NBF, Harish will be overseeing the Foundation's operations, program strategies, partnerships with Government officials, Ministers, RWAs, Civic Agencies & Active Citizenry that is fighting for Good Governance in Bengaluru. He will be leading NBF team to work in line with the Foundation's Vision and Mission.

Harish's career spans over three decades in teaching, corporate & development sectors. Close to a decade and a half, he was involved in development sector from grassroots to policy level, analysing policies; structures and processes of public service delivery; practising and promoting good governance efforts with people, organisations and governments across Karnataka, other states and beyond. His work has covered varied verticals in both rural and urban settings, culminating in policy advocacy based on participatory action research evidence.

His previous assignments include being the Programs Director at Children's Lovecastles Trust, a technology intervention organisation in education; as Chief Coordinator at CIVIC, an organisation operating in urban governance domain, as the Consulting Head of Citizen Action Support Group at Public Affairs Center, a think tank and also as a Consultant with the World Bank on assignments. He has leveraged media - print, TV and radio for empowerment. Harish's education background is BSc in Agriculture and Masters in Social Work along with certificates in journalism.

Speaking on his new role, Harish Kumar, General Manager Namma Bengaluru Foundation said, "The work that the Foundation does, 'to make collective social engagement more effective in improving the city and citizens' life' is so important. I am both honoured and truly humbled to be associated with the foundation & its activities. I look forward to working with all the stakeholders aiming to make Bengaluru a better place for its people."

About Namma Bengaluru Foundation:

Namma Bengaluru Foundation is an NGO that works determinedly to Protect Bengaluru and the rights of its citizens and Neighbourhoods. It works thru advocacy, partnership and activism for a better Bengaluru. The foundation acts as a platform for citizens to participate in the city's planning and governance, to fight corruption and ensure accountability of public money and government assets.