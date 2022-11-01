Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and to Share on Karnataka Formation Day

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 01: Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022, also known as Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day, is celebrated on November 1st every year. This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South and western India were merged to form the state of Karnataka.

The Rajyotsava day is listed as a government holiday in the state of Karnataka and is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world. It is marked by the announcement and presentation of the honours list for Rajyotsava Awards by the Government of Karnataka, hoisting of the official Karnataka flag with an address from the Chief Minister and Governor of the state along with community festivals, orchestra, Kannada book releases and concerts.

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsva 2022, here are Wishes, WhatsApp quotes:

Freedom in mind, Strength in words, The pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in Our hearts, Let's salute the spirit of Karnataka. Happy Rajyotsava Day!

On this auspicious festival, may we understand the diligence of work, and admire how somethings have contributed to the welfare of the country. Congratulations on this big day, Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2022.

May every moment of this year be unique, filled with pure pleasure and determination. Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022!

Jai "Karnataka Mathe" Kannadambe. "Sirigannadam Gelge", "Sirigannadam Balge" "Jai Bharath Matha."

May the spirit of Karnataka Stay in the core of your heart Let's salute this state with pride It's our own inseparable part 6 Other might have forgotten, But never can I, The spirit of my Karnataka Furls very high Happy Kannada Rajyotsava Day!

Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 7:52 [IST]