YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and to Share on Karnataka Formation Day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 01: Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022, also known as Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day, is celebrated on November 1st every year. This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South and western India were merged to form the state of Karnataka.

    Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and to Share on Karnataka Formation Day

    The Rajyotsava day is listed as a government holiday in the state of Karnataka and is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world. It is marked by the announcement and presentation of the honours list for Rajyotsava Awards by the Government of Karnataka, hoisting of the official Karnataka flag with an address from the Chief Minister and Governor of the state along with community festivals, orchestra, Kannada book releases and concerts.

    On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsva 2022, here are Wishes, WhatsApp quotes:

    • Freedom in mind, Strength in words, The pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in Our hearts, Let's salute the spirit of Karnataka. Happy Rajyotsava Day!
    • On this auspicious festival, may we understand the diligence of work, and admire how somethings have contributed to the welfare of the country. Congratulations on this big day, Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2022.
    • May every moment of this year be unique, filled with pure pleasure and determination. Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022!
    • Jai "Karnataka Mathe" Kannadambe. "Sirigannadam Gelge", "Sirigannadam Balge" "Jai Bharath Matha."
    • May the spirit of Karnataka Stay in the core of your heart Let's salute this state with pride It's our own inseparable part 6 Other might have forgotten, But never can I, The spirit of my Karnataka Furls very high Happy Kannada Rajyotsava Day!

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka wishes

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 7:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X