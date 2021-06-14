'Gone too early': Sorrowful condolences pour in for Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay

YouTube
    Bengaluru, June 14: National film award winner and Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who was involved in a motorbike accident last night and was in a serious condition passed away on Monday. He was 38. Actor's family members have decided to donate his organs.

    Sanchari Vijay
    Confirming the news, actor Kichcha Sudeep, shared a remembrance post on Twitter.

    "Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last. Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release. Very sad. Deepest Condolences to his family and friends. RIP," Sudeep wrote on twitter.

    The actor had emergency surgery to stem the internal brain bleed, but declared brain dead by the doctors as he stopped responding to the treatment.

    Speaking to reporters, his brother Siddesh said, "The brain stem has stopped functioning, so we have decided to donate his organs. Vijay always believed in serving society, which we are fulfilling by donating his organs."

    The accident took place on Saturday night, in Bannerghatta road when Sancahri of Naanu Avanalla Avalu fame was returning on a bike, after meeting his friend.

    Vijay has appeared in a slew of Kannada films including Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, Varthamana and Sipaayi among others. He rose to fame with the film Naanu Avanalla Avalu, which also fetched him his first National Award.

    Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 13:16 [IST]
    X