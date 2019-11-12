Ghost Youtubers scaring citizens at night arrested by Bengaluru cops

Bengaluru, Nov 12: The Karnataka cops On Monday held living ghosts with long hairs, white robes walking on the streets at the midnight and scaring the passerby.

Sounds strange and scary, but true.

Seven boys disguised as ghosts and scaring passerby on the road in Sharifnagar near Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru were booked by the Bengaluru police on Monday under various bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The boys in white robes, wearing wigs covering their faces and scaring commuters. A CCTV footage showed the pranks they pulled on several homeless residents and commuters went viral soon on the social media after their arrest.

Reportedly, the boys were between the age group of 20 and 22 years. Shaan Nallik (22), Nived (20), Sajeel Mohammed (21), Mohammed Akhyub (20), Saakhib (20), Syed Nabeel (20) and Yousef Ahmed (20) are the accused who were arrested but let off on bail later in the day.

The whole incident was captured in the surveillance camera shows, two boys dressed like ghosts were seen running towards an autorickshaw in an attempt to scare the driver. The autorickshaw driver is seen reversing his vehicle and driving away with fear. Several other videos of the group trying to scare motorists have also gone viral.

The charges levelled against them- 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident came to light after a beat policeman spotted the boys trying to scare people while dressed as ghosts.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Shashi Kumar said that some of the students are studying agriculture while others have completed their graduation and are working with private firms.

The DCP North also added , "They were performing the acts as prank videos for their Youtube videos and wanted to raise the popularity of their channel."