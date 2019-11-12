  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ghost Youtubers scaring citizens at night arrested by Bengaluru cops

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 12: The Karnataka cops On Monday held living ghosts with long hairs, white robes walking on the streets at the midnight and scaring the passerby.

    Sounds strange and scary, but true.

    Seven boys disguised as ghosts and scaring passerby on the road in Sharifnagar near Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru were booked by the Bengaluru police on Monday under various bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    Ghost Youtubers scaring citizens at night arrested by Bengaluru cops

    The boys in white robes, wearing wigs covering their faces and scaring commuters. A CCTV footage showed the pranks they pulled on several homeless residents and commuters went viral soon on the social media after their arrest.

    Good news Bengaluru! Suburban trains project gets green signal from Railway board

    Reportedly, the boys were between the age group of 20 and 22 years. Shaan Nallik (22), Nived (20), Sajeel Mohammed (21), Mohammed Akhyub (20), Saakhib (20), Syed Nabeel (20) and Yousef Ahmed (20) are the accused who were arrested but let off on bail later in the day.

    The whole incident was captured in the surveillance camera shows, two boys dressed like ghosts were seen running towards an autorickshaw in an attempt to scare the driver. The autorickshaw driver is seen reversing his vehicle and driving away with fear. Several other videos of the group trying to scare motorists have also gone viral.

    The charges levelled against them- 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

    The incident came to light after a beat policeman spotted the boys trying to scare people while dressed as ghosts.

    30 Bangladeshis living illegally in Bengaluru arrested

    The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Shashi Kumar said that some of the students are studying agriculture while others have completed their graduation and are working with private firms.

    The DCP North also added , "They were performing the acts as prank videos for their Youtube videos and wanted to raise the popularity of their channel."

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    citizens arrested streets bengaluru ghost

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue