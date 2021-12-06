Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Watch Puneeth Rajkumar's adventurous journey into the wilderness

46 year old doctor from Bengaluru with Omicron variant had no travel history, 5 contacts test Covid positive

Bengaluru, Dec 06: Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project, Gandhada Gudi teaser is out on Monday, coinciding with his mother's Parvathamma Rajkumar's birth anniversary.

"Appu's dream, an incredible journey. It's time for the return "Gandhada Gudi" [sic]," his ife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, tweeted, officially releasing the teaser.

Gandhada Gudi, is an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and it's legend, taken by Appu in association with wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha.

The 1-minute 20-second teaser captures the actor's adventurous journey. The breathtaking visuals and gripping background music gives us a superb cinematic experience while capturing the wildress.

Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Gandhada Gudi will release in theatres in 2022. Notably, the name of the movie has been inspired by Dr Rajkumar's classic Gandhada Gudi.

It was the first Indian movie made on the concept of protection of forests and wildlife conservation. The film was seen as a milestone in the career of Rajkumar. The movie became a blockbuster and saw a theatrical run of 25 weeks.

Gandhada Gudi was scheduled to release on 1 November, just two days before Puneeth's untimely death.

"A story was born decades ago. Our people, the glory of our land. Our grassroots are spread all over the world. Inspiration for generations was indomitable. The time has come to recount that history, [sic]" Puneeth had tweeted on October.

Puneeth was just 46 when he passed away after a massive cardiac arrest. He was one of the fittest actors in the Kannada film industry.

Born on 17 March, 1975, to Sandalwood legend Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma, acting naturally attracted him at a young age.

Apart from acting, he sang a lot of songs and produced movies like Kavaludaari, Maya Bazaar, and French Biriyani to encourage aspiring filmmaker. The Power Star tried his hand at hosting by anchoring Kannadada Kotyadhipati, the Kannada version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.