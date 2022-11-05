YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Gandhada Gudi' box office collection: Here's how much it collected in the US

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 05: Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie 'Gandhada Gudi', which was released last week, has hit the $1-lakh mark at the US box office.

    Gandhada Gudi box office collection: Heres how much it collected in the US
    'Gandhada Gudi' box office collection: Here's how much it collected in the US

    This is his second movie to hit the $1-lakh mark at the US box office after 'James' ($126,118) which was also released after his death. 'Gandhada Gudi' was released on October 28 and it earned $25,746 from 71 locations on the opening day.

    In the next two days, it did fairly well as it ended its first weekend by collecting $78,172. In the week days, the collection was not up to the mark.

    Check out the day-wise collection of 'Gandhada Gudi' in North America:

    Daily Gross Date Day Gross Locations Polled
    2022-10-28 Fri $25,746 71
    2022-10-29 Sat $31,881 73
    2022-10-30 Sun $20,545 66
    2022-10-31 Mon $3,079 47
    2022-11-01 Tue $8,372 57
    2022-11-02 Wed $4,111 41
    2022-11-03 Thu $1,864 33
    2022-11-04 Fri $4,834 29

    Earlier, Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Raajakumara' had done reasonably well at the US box office. It had earned $69,659. The business of 'Dodmane Hudga' was also not bad as it made $47,957.

    List of Collection made by Appu's Films in the US:

    James:     $126,118
    Yuvarathnaa: $39,064.00
    Natasarvabhoma: $20,297.00
    Raajakumara: $69,659
    Anjaniputra: $6,815
    Dodmane Huduga: $47,957
    Mythri: $5,068.00

    'Gandhada Gudi' is a docu-drama, an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and it's legend, taken by Appu in association with wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha. 'Gandhada Gudi' is directed by wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha JS.

    It is about journey of discovery and learning for Appu that has some valuable life lessons. This is the last movie of Puneeth Rajkumar, the superstar whose untimely death shocked the nation last year on October 29.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    kannada

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X