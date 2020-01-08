For the unsung heroes, 11th edition of Namma Bengaluru awards launched

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 08: Namma Bengaluru Awards Trust launched the 11th edition of the 'Namma Bengaluru Awards 2020' (NBA2020) for the unsung heroes, who have strived to make Bengaluru, a better city, braving all odds. These awards are the city's way of saying 'Thank You' to its Real Heroes, who work relentlessly towards making Bengaluru a better place to live in.

Launched in 2009, the awards have stepped into its 11th edition. Over the years, every story has been an inspiration in its own way and has also enthused several other concerned citizens to work towards the betterment of our city, your city!

NBA has gone completely online! Nominations for the awards was kick-started by the students of colleges who are Rising Stars of our city. Citizens can hereby nominate extraordinary Bengalureans on www.nammabengaluruawards.org under the following categories latest by January 31, 2020:

Namma Bengalurean of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Media Person of the Year, Social Entrepreneur of the Year, Government Official of the Year.

Apart from these awards, NBA Trust has decided to Introduce "Lifetime Achievement' award to the person who has strived all their life for the city. Eminent jury comprising of 16 well-revered Bengalureans will be involved in the process starting today. The winners will be announced at a gala event on March 28th, 2020.

The Awards have seen over 2,80,000 nominations, and a total of 93 awardees over the last ten years.

The awardees are not only awarded with the coveted trophy but a cash prize to help pursue their dreams. After thorough screening of applications, deliberation and debate, the winners are then selected from among the short-listed candidates by the jury panel comprising of renowned Citizen Activists and urban governance experts.

The management of the NBA trust comprises, Pradeep Kar, Chairman and MD - Microland Limited as the Chair and trustee of NBA. Other trustees are Dr Ashwin Mahesh - Urban Expert, Dr Vishal Rao - Oncology Surgeon and Shri Sanjay Prabhu - Director, ANMEL. Making a comeback to the awards for the second time is Ramesh Arvind as the Brand ambassador, (also associated with NBA as one of the juries in 2011). The management also announced that if any of the winners are found involved in activity/ies in contravention to the spirit of NBA later, the award will be withdrawn from such a person.

Ramesh Aravind said," it's always the little things that matter the most. Whether for our loved ones or for the greater good. Working on causes that affect one and all creates a big impact on the society at large. It is endearing to see how people go beyond their means to help others live hassle-free lives.

NBA is such an initiative to recognise and reward these ordinary people who perform extraordinary acts and strive relentlessly to improve the society in their own small ways. Log on to www.nammabengaluruawards.org and help us identify and nominate these unsung heroes who continue to work tirelessly for this city and its people."

The Chair of the Jury and one of the trustees Pradeep Kar, said "on its 10th anniversary, it was decided to form an independent trust to further promote the cause of the Namma Bengaluru Awards and to ensure it reflects the demographics of the Silicon Valley of India, we are encouraging citizens to nominate through an online nomination process. With positive change in our hearts and a holistic future for Bengaluru in our minds, we hope the Namma Bengaluru Awards 2020 gives birth to several such heroes our city has been yearning for. I sincerely request Bengalureans to come out and support their unsung heroes who are contributing to the community and doing a tremendous service for our beautiful city".

Nominations received will be duly audited in February 2020. Based on certain criteria of assessment, the jury will deliberate on the nominations and shortlist 5-6 people per category. Those who make the cut will be invited for a personal interaction with the jury, following which the final winner will be decided. The winners' names will be revealed on March 28th, 2020.