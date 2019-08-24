DRDO Apprentice vacancies: 80 openings announced, Apply online after Aug 26

Bengaluru

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 23: DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2019 notification is out and 80 Graduate, Technician and Trade apprenticeship openings have been announced on the official website. DRDO online application for Apprenticeship would begin on August 26 at official website rac.gov.in. Last date to apply is September 7, 2019.

DRDO has announced 30 Graduate Apprentice Trainee openings for BE-BTech degree holders,20 Technician Apprentice Trainee posts for diploma holders and 30 Trade Apprentice Trainee vacancies for ITI's.

DRDO Apprentice Trainees notification download link, selection process:

Graduate Apprentice Trainees (B.E/B.Tech./Equivalent) / Technician Apprentice Trainees (Diploma) / Trade Apprentice Trainees (ITI): Selection of candidates will be carried out on the basis of merit only by short listing from received online applications.For BE/B.Tech/Diploma apprentice trainees, candidates who have passed in the year 2017/2018/2019 are only eligible to apply.

Registration of BE/B.Tech./Diploma candidates on www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI candidates/ on NCVT MIS portal ncvtmis.gov.in is mandatory. The registration number is to be uploaded while filling the online application on DRDO's rac.gov.in website.

DRDO Apprentice Trainees openings notification download: Click here

DRDO Online application for apprentice trainee openings has not been made available yet. The application form will be available to be filled up after August 26.

Visit this page after August 26 to apply online for DRDO apprenticeship trainee program: Click Here

How to apply for DRDO Apprenticeship vacancies:

Visit RAC website rac.gov.in.

On the home page, there is a section called - "Recruitments at RAC".

Click on "Advertisement No. - ADE-GTRE/Aprntc/2019" .

. It will take you to a page where application form would be made available after August 26.

On the left, there instructions to fill up the form.

Read them carefully.

General application process steps - Registration -> Fill bio-data->Upload Documents->submit.