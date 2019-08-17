Direct link to check KSLU Result 2019

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 17: The KSLU Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the 6th semester of the LLB exam and 10th semester of the BA LLB programme has been released.

The Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) was established in January 2009, by the Government of Karnataka under the Karnataka State Law University Act, 2009, with its headquarters at Navanagar. KSLU, located in the State of Karnataka, is the single largest federal university in the country having 92 colleges under its umbrella. The result is available on kslu.ac.in.

How to check KSLU Result 2019:

Go to kslu.ac.in

Click on examination section

Click on result link

Select course type

Select semester

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout