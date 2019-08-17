  • search
    Direct link to check KSLU Result 2019

    Bengaluru, Aug 17: The KSLU Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results for the 6th semester of the LLB exam and 10th semester of the BA LLB programme has been released.

    Direct link to check KSLU Result 2019

    The Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) was established in January 2009, by the Government of Karnataka under the Karnataka State Law University Act, 2009, with its headquarters at Navanagar. KSLU, located in the State of Karnataka, is the single largest federal university in the country having 92 colleges under its umbrella. The result is available on kslu.ac.in.

    How to check KSLU Result 2019:

    • Go to kslu.ac.in
    • Click on examination section
    • Click on result link
    • Select course type
    • Select semester
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Saturday, August 17, 2019, 7:05 [IST]
