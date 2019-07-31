  • search
    Bengaluru, July 31: ECIL Scientific Assistant jobs for Diploma Holders have been announced and the Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL recruitment notification for 8 vacancies is out on official website. ECIL will hold walk-in-interview for these jobs on August 3, 2019, in Hubli, Karnataka.

    ECIL Scientific Assistant jobs require one year work experience post completion of diploma.

    ECIL would be conducting a walk in interview on August 3, 2019, in Hubli, to fill up these Scientific Assistant posts. For more details about the walk-in-interview, please download ECIL official notification- Click Here

    ECIL Scientific Assistant post salary, ECIL application form:

    ECIL Technical Officer requires a first class Diploma in Engineering with at least 60% aggregate marks from any recognized institution. The candidate should have minimum 01 year post qualification experience in the field of Testing / Maintenance of Control and Instruments / Electronics & Communication systems. The selection will be based on performance in interview. Salary of Technical Officer on contract basis would be Rs 18,460/-pm

    ECIL application form for Scientific Assistant vacancies: Click Here

    ECIL Recruitment for Scientific Assistants: How to apply

