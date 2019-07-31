Diploma jobs: ECIL Scientific Assistant vacancies announced; 4 jobs for Diploma Holders
Bengaluru, July 31: ECIL Scientific Assistant jobs for Diploma Holders have been announced and the Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL recruitment notification for 8 vacancies is out on official website. ECIL will hold walk-in-interview for these jobs on August 3, 2019, in Hubli, Karnataka.
ECIL Scientific Assistant jobs require one year work experience post completion of diploma.
ECIL would be conducting a walk in interview on August 3, 2019, in Hubli, to fill up these Scientific Assistant posts. For more details about the walk-in-interview, please download ECIL official notification- Click Here
ECIL Scientific Assistant post salary, ECIL application form:
ECIL Technical Officer requires a first class Diploma in Engineering with at least 60% aggregate marks from any recognized institution. The candidate should have minimum 01 year post qualification experience in the field of Testing / Maintenance of Control and Instruments / Electronics & Communication systems. The selection will be based on performance in interview. Salary of Technical Officer on contract basis would be Rs 18,460/-pm
ECIL application form for Scientific Assistant vacancies: Click Here
ECIL Recruitment for Scientific Assistants: How to apply
- Download application form from official ECIL website or Click Here
- Take a printout and fill up the form by entering basic details, educational qualifications and work experience details.
- Affix a passport size photo.
- Attend written test / practical test between 09:30 hrs. to 12:00 hrs. at the venue on 03-Aug-2019 with duly filled in application along with all original certificates in support of date of birth, qualification, experience and caste etc., with one set of photocopies and recent passport size color photograph.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Attend interview at the below given address:
Mantra Residency, Opposite Basava Vana, Near old Bus stand, Hubli, Karnataka 580020.