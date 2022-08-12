Decision to dissolve anti-corruption bureau based on BJP manifesto: Bommai

Suspected case of monkeypox in Bengaluru; 55-year-old African national samples to be sent to NIV

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state government's further action following the High Court's decision to abolish the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and restore the powers of the Lokayukta police wing, will be on the basis of BJP's 2018 manifesto.

BJP in its poll manifesto had promised to scrap the ACB, which was formed by the then Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in 2016, news agency PTI reported.

"Yesterday the High Court gave its decision regarding the ACB. Keeping our party manifesto in mind, we will discuss in the Cabinet today, taking view of the instructions given in the court's order copy," Bommai said ahead of the cabinet meeting, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We will take further action on this, on the basis of our party manifesto."

Bommai says Karnataka government stable

The judgement of the Division Bench of Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hemalekha came on a petition challenging the ACB's formation and the subsequent March 16, 2016 government order withdrawing the powers of the Lokayukta police from registering and investigating into cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The formation of the ACB through an "executive order" is not justified and Constitutional, the judgement said. With this, the ACB stands abolished.

All cases pending before the ACB would now be transferred to the Lokayukta police wing, the HC said, adding that however, the actions taken by ACB so far would stand.

Bommai will complete term as Karnataka CM, no change in leadership: Yediyurappa

The two 2016 notifications of the government were challenged in a bunch of petitions by various petitioners, including the Advocates Association, Bengaluru, Chidananda Urs and 'Samaja Parivartana Samudaya'.

Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 15:51 [IST]