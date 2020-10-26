Dasara: Mysuru gears up for mini 'jamboo savari' amid Covid-19 pandemic

Unlock 5.0: Movie theatres in Bengaluru to wait for a day in anticipation of weekend crowd

Mysuru, Oct 26: With the COVID-19 pandemic casting its shadow, ''Jamboo Savari'' on the last day-''Vijayadashami'', that marks the end of the 10-day long Dasara festivity in Mysuru being restricted to the palace premises.

Jamboo Savari usually attracts large crowds, as it is the most awaited event. The procession, that normally a 5km affair winding through the thoroughfares of the city, will now be just across 270m due to the pandemic.

The world renowned Jambu Savari (procession of caparisoned elephants) will be restricted to the palace premises, to be witnessed by only 300 people.

This time only five elephants led-by captain Abhimanyu will takepart in the processsion. Normally, 10 or 12 elephants used to participate in Jamboo Savari. The event will be telecast live on Dooradarshan and on Facebook and Youtube.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be performing puja at the Nandi Dwaja near Balarama Gate of the Palace, in the auspicious Makara Lagna between 2.59 pm and 3.20 pm. The final leg of the procession will be Abhimanyu carrying the the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi in the howdah to which CM will offer puja by showering flower petals along with other dignitaries during Kumbha lagna between 3.40 pm and 4.15 pm, as 21 cannon shots will be fired and the National Anthem is played.

Celebrated as "Naada Habba" (state festival), the 10- day event every year showcases Karnataka''s cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms.

According to officials, the earlier incident when Jamboo Savari was restricted to Palace compound was in 2003, as the state had witnessed the "worst" drought that year.