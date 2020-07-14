Coronavirus: How to apply for Civil Police Warden in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 14: As Bengaluru goes under strict lockdown for a week, the Bengaluru police chief has invited physically fit and service minded residents of the city to Volunteer as Civil Police Warden to help the local police in enforcement of anti-Covid measures.

Taking to twitter Bhaskar Rao posted, "Inviting physically fit n service minded residents of Bengaluru, both men and women, between the age of 18 to 45 to Volunteer as Civil Police Warden to help the local police in regulation and enforcement of anti-Covid measures."

Those interested can log on to http://bcp.gov.in

As many as 19,702 people in Bengaluru have tested positive, of which there are 15,052 active cases, while 4,328 have been discharged. The number of fatalities as of Monday is 321.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people left Bengaluru for their villages on Monday ignoring chief minister BS Yediyurappa's recent requests as they saw no job or livelihood opportunities in India's technology capital, which has been battling a rapid spread of Covid-19 infection.