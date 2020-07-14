YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: How to apply for Civil Police Warden in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 14: As Bengaluru goes under strict lockdown for a week, the Bengaluru police chief has invited physically fit and service minded residents of the city to Volunteer as Civil Police Warden to help the local police in enforcement of anti-Covid measures.

    Repreentational image
    Repreentational image

    Taking to twitter Bhaskar Rao posted, "Inviting physically fit n service minded residents of Bengaluru, both men and women, between the age of 18 to 45 to Volunteer as Civil Police Warden to help the local police in regulation and enforcement of anti-Covid measures."

    Those interested can log on to http://bcp.gov.in

    As many as 19,702 people in Bengaluru have tested positive, of which there are 15,052 active cases, while 4,328 have been discharged. The number of fatalities as of Monday is 321.

    Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people left Bengaluru for their villages on Monday ignoring chief minister BS Yediyurappa's recent requests as they saw no job or livelihood opportunities in India's technology capital, which has been battling a rapid spread of Covid-19 infection.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue