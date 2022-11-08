KARTET Result 2022: Answer Key to be out by this week

'Will resign as MLA if proven wrong': Defiant Jarkiholi defends 'Hindu' remark even as Cong slams him

Controversial Idgah Maidan to be renamed after Kittur Rani Chennamma

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Nov 08: Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri has reportedly ordered for the renaming of the controversial Idgah Maidan after Kittur Rani Chennamma, the queen who led an armed resistance against the British East India Company in 1824.

Speaking to reporters in Hubbali, he said that the ground does not have an official name and the decision on renaming it was taken during the general body meeting, according to a report in Indian Express. He also stated that the ground has been unofficially being called as Kittur Rani Chennamma Ground.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and some Dalit organisations have sought permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at the Idgah Maidan from the city corporation. It was followed by Sri Rama Sena, which submitted a memorandum seeking permission to celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanti, according to a report in ANI.

Ganesha festival celebrated amid tight security at Hubballi Idgah ground

Earlier in August, the Karnataka High Court had granted permission to organise Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah ground.

The land has been caught up in a controversial dispute for decades until 2010 and the Supreme Court, in its verdict, said that the ground belongs to Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 16:07 [IST]