YouTube
  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Cong leader sexually assaults employee in spa, held

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dharwad, Sep 18: A Congress leader has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his employee working in a spa here, police said on Sunday.

    Cong leader sexually assaults employee in spa, held

    The Congress leader Manoj Karjagi grabbed her when she came to the spa on Saturday, said the police. The woman lodged a complaint based on which he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, they said.

    Karjagi was actively associated with the Congress party and was made director of the North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. PTI GMS NVG NVG

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X