    Cong launches SayCM.com campaign for CM's 'unfulfilled' promises

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 19: The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday announced the launch of "SayCM.com" campaign, with ' SayCM QR code', targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the governing party in its 2018 poll manifesto.

    The Congress, seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Assembly polls just a few months away, alleged that for 90 per cent of the 600 promises remain unfulfilled. The website, which also contains the official campaign song of the Congress' 'Nim Hatra Idya Uttara?’ (Do you have an answer?) campaign, lists all the questions that the party has asked the ruling BJP so far, the KPCC said in a release.

    Basavaraj Bommai
    "The BJP, which has not answered any of the 50 questions till now, has accepted guilt through their silence," it said. The "SayCM" campaign follows the Congress’ recent "PayCM" campaign targeting Bommai and his government over graft allegations.

    BJP happy with Bommai’s performance, to be CM candidate in poll-bound KarnatakaBJP happy with Bommai’s performance, to be CM candidate in poll-bound Karnataka

    Karnataka Congress' Communications division head Priyank Kharge had warned the ruling BJP, stating that "If PayCM is the only thing that makes you speak up, we will launch SayCM to make you answer for your failures." The "SayCM" QR code that has been launched looks similar to "PayCM" but, will take the user to 'SayCm.com'.

    X