COMEDK UGET 2022: Mock seat allotment result declared, how to check

Bengaluru, Oct 04: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) declared the mock allotment result today. The COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment results is now available on the official website comedk.org.

Candidates will have to confirm their seats at the earliest. The login credentials required to download COMEDK seat allotment 2022 are application number and password. Candidates who have qualified the COMEDK UGET 2022 exam are eligible to appear for the counselling process.

Candidates will be able to make certain changes or edit preferences in choice filling before the final allotment is released on October 8, 2022. Candidates would have time till today, October 4, 2022 till October 6, 2022 upto 3 PM.

How to download COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result

Go to COMEDK UGET 2022 website -- comedk.org .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, "Download COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result."

Enter the credentials and click on the submit option.

Your COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and keep a printout of it for future reference.

The first allotment for COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling will be issued on October 8, 2022 at 11 AM.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 15:00 [IST]