City oldest and most famous Kalasipalya market to move out of Central Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 26: The city's oldest market the Kalasipalya market which is also the most popular could soon be shifted out of Central Bengaluru.

On Thursday, the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai gave approval to develop a vegetable market on 42 acres and 31 guntas of land the government had acquitted at the Gulimangala village, attached to Singena Agrahara fruit market near Bommasandra.

Law minister, J C Madhuswamy said that Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for the remaining new market of which 48 crore will be used to acquire the land and the remaining Rs 52 crore to develop facilities at the market.

Madhuswamy said that there is a pressing need to develop such markets in all four corners of the city. But this would be subject to availability of land. He also said that since the land was acquired in Gulimangala village earlier, the government decided to develop this first. He said that the Cabinet also decided to construct two more vegetable markets-one at Magadi Road and another on the road to Kolar. This would facilitate the farmers and customers better, he said.

