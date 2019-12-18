Citizenship Act protests: No bandh tomorrow in Kalaburagi city

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Decc 18: Condemning the police attack on the protesting students at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, the Peoples Forum, Kalaburagi, a consortium of Left wing and Muslim organisations, has called for a Kalaburagi Bandh on Thursday in protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Speaking on the same, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner said,''No bandh allowed in Kalaburagi city tomorrow in view of recruitment exams of different departements also to maintain law & order, and communal harmony in the city.

CPI leader Maruti Manpade, senior Dalit leader Vittal Doddamani, Janata Dal(S) leader Naseer Hussain Ustad and State vice-president of the Jamiat Ahle Hadees Baba Nazar Mohammad Khan, had addressed a press conference, and had earlier appealed to the people of the city to ensure that a total bandh is carried out successfully.

Manpade said that members of the NEKRTC Employees Union and the Autorickshaw Drivers Union will join the protest. He also appealed to educational institutions to declare a holiday and commercial establishments to support the bandh by closing down shutters.

The forum has planned to take out a protest march from the Central Bus Stand to the Deputy Commissioners office, besides taking out a procession from Jagat Circle to the Super Market area.