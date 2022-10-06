Chennai, Bengaluru to witness heavy rains

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Oct 06: Chennai and Bengaluru will witness heavy rains in the next few days, as per the weather-monitoring agencies.

    Chennai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore and many other parts in Tamil Nadu will get heavy rain with thunderstorm.

    Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy rains.PTI Photo

    "Heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over Chennai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next four days. The spell is expected to gradually increase in the coming days," DT Next quoted a senior RMC official as saying.

    Tamil Nadu weather: Coimbatore, Erode and 8 other districts to get heavy rainsTamil Nadu weather: Coimbatore, Erode and 8 other districts to get heavy rains

    Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruvarur, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Thoothukudi, and Namakkal have already received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, the RMC said.

    As far as Karnataka is concerned, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Bengaluru and other districts.

    A yellow warning has also been issued in Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagar districts.

    The Garden City is already experiencing cold weather due to a cloudy atmosphere.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 8:39 [IST]
    X