    Can’t serve notice on Nithyananda, he is on spiritual tour, cops tell Karnataka HC

    Bengaluru, Feb 04: The Karnataka police said that it was unable to serve notices to rape accused Nithyananda as he was on spiritual tour.

    In its affidavit before the Karnataka High Court, the police said it could not personally send the notice. The submission was made after the court had ordered the police to serve notices on him in a case relating to the cancellation of a bail plea.

    Swami Nithyananda
    

    The police said that notices had been served on one Kumari Archananda at the Bidadi ashram. However she had said she was unaware of his whereabouts. She also told the court that she was forced to accept the notice on January 31.

    Self-styled Godman Swami Nithyananda booked, two disciples held for 'kidnapping' kids

    The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 5.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 7:48 [IST]
