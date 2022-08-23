Campaign to place Ganesh idol at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet begins

Upset for not being taken out for shopping, 9-year-old girl commits suicide

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Even as the Chamarajpet Citizens' Federation and Ganeshotsava Committee locked horns over placing Ganesh festival at the controvesial Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet, a signature campaign has been started by Hindu groups demanding permission to organise Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. It comes after Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan stated that celebrations will not be allowed at the site.

According to pro-Hindu activists, since the land on which the Idgah Maidan stands was earlier a playground and the property belongs to the state government, they must be allowed to celebrate Hindu festivals at the site.

On the other hand, the Chamarajpet Citizens' Federation and Chamrajpet Ganeshotsava Committee are at loggerheads over placing the idol on the controversial site.

The Chamarajpet Citizens' Federation wants to conduct the celebration for three days claiming that it fought for the release of the land from Muslims, but the other group has approached the authorities seeking permission for the 11-day celebration.

Also, a few other organisations have expressed its wish to conduct the celebration at the site.

"Either the Revenue Department should host the celebrations or the Muzrai Department should install the idol. If both of these are not possible then permission should be given to Chamarajpet Citizens' Federation All the organizations will celebrate Ganeshotsava together with us," News9 quoted Rame Gowda, president of Chamarajpet Citizens' Federation, as saying.

For the first time since the independence, the national flag was hoisted at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajet, whose ownership had run into controversy, on August 15.

Assistant Commissioner M G Shivanna hoisted the tricolour, which was attended by Member of Parliament PC Mohan, MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxman B Nimbargi were among those present.

Following the hoisting of the tricolour and the singing of the national anthem, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai '' slogans reverberated in the area. The public witnessed the event that went on peacefully, which also saw cultural programmes performed by students of Chamarajpet Government School.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body, had recently dismissed the petition filed by the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf for a 'khata' (document which identifies the ownership of a property) in its favour for the communally-sensitive Idgah Maidan, and had declared the Karnataka government's Revenue Department to be the default owner of the land.

First time since Independence, Tricolour hoisted at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru

The decades-old dispute over Idgah Maidan had once again come to fore earlier this year, when some Hindu outfits sought BBMP's permission to hold events at the place. This resulted in two contrary sets of documents emerging, as the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf presented a 1965 gazette notifying the land as Wakf property, while the 1974 City Survey records and all other civic records thereafter showed the land to be a playground.

