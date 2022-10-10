Bengaluru to get heavy showers, Chennai to receive moderate rain for next two days

COMEDK UGET Round-1 Allotment Result to be out today: How to check?

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 10: Several parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are predicted to get heavy showers for the next two days, as per the weather agency. While Bengaluru is likely to receive heavy showers, Chennai is expected to get moderate rains.

Chennai Weather for next two days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai is expected to get moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning. "Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 33-34˚C and 25-26˚C respectively," a statement from the weather monitoring agency said.

Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Tirupattur and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal, the IMD said.

Bengaluru weather for next two days

The weather agency has predicted heavy rain to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru districts of South Interior Karnataka.

In the next 48 hours, heavy rains are expected to lash at Bagalkote, Belgavi, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts of South Interior Karnataka.

"The yellow alert has been issued for three days in Bengaluru City starting from Sunday. On Sunday Begaluru reported 28 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 21 degree Celsius. So far, the City has received 29 mm of rainfall as against the 77 mm of average rainfall. The city will have cloudy skies with light to moderately heavy showers for the next two days and the temperature will hover between 26 and 20 degree Celsius respectively," Bangalore Mirror quoted a Meteorologist from the IMD as saying.