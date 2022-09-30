Bengaluru: Sale of meat, slaughter of animals banned on Gandhi Jayanti

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 30: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered a ban on meat and slaughter in Bengaluru on 2nd October for Gandhi Jayanti.

The ban would be application in all areas within BBMP limits. "Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of "Gandhi Jayanti". On Sunday, October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti , Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) has informed that slaughter of animals and sale of meat in all sales stalls under the BBMP is completely banned, read the order issued in Kannada.

Did not eat meat before temple visit, clarifies Siddaramaiah amid controversy

However, this is not the first time the civic body has imposed such a ban. A similar order was issued by the BBMP banning the sale of meat and killing of animals on Ganesh Chathurthi and Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

The order on the meat ban comes against the backdrop when Karnataka is hogging the limelight over the PFI ban. Security has also been beefed up in and around the southern state after the Centre banned the Popular Front of India and its associates on Wednesday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 17:42 [IST]