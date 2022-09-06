Bengaluru rains: Full list of areas which will be affected by water shortage

Bengaluru rains: Severe water-logging, traffic snarls continue at ORR of Marathahalli-Silk Board road

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 06: The city of Bengaluru is paralyzed due to the heavy downpour and flood like situation, with massive traffic jams and severe water-logging in various areas. A massive traffic jam was caused on Outer Ring Road corridor of Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road on Tuesday morning.

Traffic police have also advised people against leaving homes unless absolutely necessary.

The rains have also flooded several homes and housing complexes in Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, the Outer Ring Road, KR Puram and Varthur. Rescuers used boats and tractors to evacuate residents in Varthur.

Bengaluru rains: Schools to shift to online mode

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced his government will release Rs 300 crore to tackle the flooding. The announcement came after the chief minister met senior ministers and officials to review the situation.

The chief minister said it has been decided to have one more company of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and Rs 9.50 crore is being released for boats and other equipment for it. At the state-level, two more companies of the SDRF will be set up in the days to come, he added.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Massive water logging and traffic snarls continue at the outer ring road of Marathahalli-Silk Board Road in Bengaluru following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/oVtxZCtdxs — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Almost every lake in and around Bengaluru is full and overflowing. TG Halli and Hesaraghatta to smaller lakes. It is a record in 50 years. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/FqhHsMyxa0 — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) September 6, 2022