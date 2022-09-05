Bengaluru rains: Follow these 10 precautions to stay safe

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Sep 05: Torrential rains overnight brought the capital city of Bengaluru to its knees on Monday as several areas were inundated, and water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts.

With several lakes in the city overflowing and stormwater drains flooded, several low-lying areas bore the brunt, with water entering houses and affecting normal life.

Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout and Sunny Brooks Layout on Sarjapur Road among others were to such extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.

Here is a list of do's and don'ts to stay safe during heavy rains.

Stay updated about the changes that could occur to the roads as a result of the changing weather conditions.

Check regularly water and drainage channels and conduct the necessary maintenance.

Fix objects that could be blown by severe wind such as boards, TV networks and others.

Keep your mobile phones charged in case of an emergency.

Keep a store of extra food, medicines and other essentials.

Keep the emergency and first aid bags ready.

Follow weather forecasts on local media and social networking websites.

Do not leave home unless absolutely necessary.

If you are outside the house, try to find a safe place and avoid standing under tall trees and electricity poles.

While going out in the open, keep valuables in a water-proof bag.

Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 15:06 [IST]