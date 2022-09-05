Transfer when no vacant post available is invalid, says Karnataka HC

Bengaluru rains: Cars submerged, residential layouts flooded after overnight heavy downpour

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 05: Bengaluru has waded into trouble once again after overnight rains and severe waterlogging. Apart from uprooted trees and flooding potholes, hundreds of employees working in and around RMZ Ecospace on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru had to experience the horrors of peak-hour traffic.

Traffic movement was crippled on ORR following rains, resulting in flooding on the roads. There was at least two to three feet of water on the ORR starting from Silk Board junction to Bellandur, Marathahalli and Sarjapura Road, making it impossible for two-wheeler riders to pass through.

Heavy rains in Jammu cause landslides, block vehicular movement

Heavy rains lashed the city and several low-lying areas in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Varthur, and Sarjapur Road and their adjoining areas were flooded since late last night.

Bengaluru, Karnataka | I never thought that we'll face this much waterlogging in Bengaluru. Somehow we have managed to reach here but it is yet to be seen how we'll reach our workplaces. Authorities should have taken care of the situation, says a local pic.twitter.com/Xms94Bgphe — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, teams of the fire department and other concerned government departments are engaged in drainage work. As per the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation, the situation will be normalized in most areas within the next 1-2 hours. The drainage work is also underway in the low lying areas where water has entered.

As per the weather department, the state can expect heavy rains till September 9. A yellow alert has been issued to several districts in the state and fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea as fast winds are expected.

The rains are expected to pound the northern districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri and Davanagere for the next four days. Meanwhile, heavy rains are predicted on the first day of the week - today, September 5 - in Bengaluru city. The capital city has been facing heavy rains over the past week, and several regions, especially IT corridors, have witnessed inundation.

Visuals of flood in Pakistan show devastation caused by rains

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, a number of users shared their humourous takes on the situation, which is the only thing that sometimes helps in tough times. Take a look:

One more apartment in East Bengaluru.

Residents are helplessly watching their basement getting flooded!#bengalururains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/M0EezW3yWV — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) September 4, 2022

#ecospace #bangalorerain #bengalururains



Security personnels of ecospace IT corridor are working restlessly to help people to cross the road which is completely water logged at #outerringroad. #marathalli #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Z65BK8r1tS — Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) September 5, 2022

#bangalorerain #bengalururains #ecospace



This is the present condition at outer ring road which connects marathalli - silk board. pic.twitter.com/YFgp1ohN8e — Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) September 5, 2022

Good morning sir.Due to heavy rains in Bangalore avoid these roads

1)Outer Ring Road

2)Sarjapura road

3) Doddakannahalli road

4)Bellanduru road is only one vehicle can move above mentioned Road kindly plan your traveling according. We suggest you to use alternative roads tnk you pic.twitter.com/ROnKPGMRXm — HSR LAYOUT TRAFFIC BTP (@hsrltrafficps) September 5, 2022