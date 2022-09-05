Bengaluru rains: Cars submerged, residential layouts flooded after overnight heavy downpour
Bengaluru, Sep 05: Bengaluru has waded into trouble once again after overnight rains and severe waterlogging. Apart from uprooted trees and flooding potholes, hundreds of employees working in and around RMZ Ecospace on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru had to experience the horrors of peak-hour traffic.
Traffic movement was crippled on ORR following rains, resulting in flooding on the roads. There was at least two to three feet of water on the ORR starting from Silk Board junction to Bellandur, Marathahalli and Sarjapura Road, making it impossible for two-wheeler riders to pass through.
Heavy rains lashed the city and several low-lying areas in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Varthur, and Sarjapur Road and their adjoining areas were flooded since late last night.
Bengaluru, Karnataka | I never thought that we'll face this much waterlogging in Bengaluru. Somehow we have managed to reach here but it is yet to be seen how we'll reach our workplaces. Authorities should have taken care of the situation, says a local pic.twitter.com/Xms94Bgphe— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022
Meanwhile, teams of the fire department and other concerned government departments are engaged in drainage work. As per the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation, the situation will be normalized in most areas within the next 1-2 hours. The drainage work is also underway in the low lying areas where water has entered.
As per the weather department, the state can expect heavy rains till September 9. A yellow alert has been issued to several districts in the state and fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea as fast winds are expected.
The rains are expected to pound the northern districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri and Davanagere for the next four days. Meanwhile, heavy rains are predicted on the first day of the week - today, September 5 - in Bengaluru city. The capital city has been facing heavy rains over the past week, and several regions, especially IT corridors, have witnessed inundation.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, a number of users shared their humourous takes on the situation, which is the only thing that sometimes helps in tough times. Take a look:
Situation at Panathur Main Road.. Near Bellandur Road Station.. #bangalorerain #bengalururains #BengaluruRain #bengalurufloods – at Belandur Road Railway Station . @WFRising @ArvindLBJP @east_bengaluru @MTF_Mobility @CMofKarnataka @BBMPAdmn @BBMPCOMM @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/NQN2pYEVRc— Raghu CR🇮🇳💛❤️ (@raagscr) September 5, 2022
One more apartment in East Bengaluru.— Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) September 4, 2022
Residents are helplessly watching their basement getting flooded!#bengalururains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/M0EezW3yWV
That’s what #BengaluruRains did to our society last night!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HlDBPLcEZ7— Karishma✨ (@KismiBar) September 5, 2022
Situation at Panathur Main Road.. Near Bellandur Road Station.. #bangalorerain #bengalururains #BengaluruRain #bengalurufloods pic.twitter.com/WslNnqyJQN— Bharat Guddanti (@bharat_guddanti) September 5, 2022
#ecospace #bangalorerain #bengalururains— Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) September 5, 2022
Security personnels of ecospace IT corridor are working restlessly to help people to cross the road which is completely water logged at #outerringroad. #marathalli #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Z65BK8r1tS
#bangalorerain #bengalururains #ecospace— Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) September 5, 2022
This is the present condition at outer ring road which connects marathalli - silk board. pic.twitter.com/YFgp1ohN8e
#bengalururains— Anant Patil (@ADnant) September 5, 2022
Whitefield Main Road, near Varthur pic.twitter.com/QMc0xRKnQZ
Good morning sir.Due to heavy rains in Bangalore avoid these roads— HSR LAYOUT TRAFFIC BTP (@hsrltrafficps) September 5, 2022
1)Outer Ring Road
2)Sarjapura road
3) Doddakannahalli road
4)Bellanduru road is only one vehicle can move above mentioned Road kindly plan your traveling according. We suggest you to use alternative roads tnk you pic.twitter.com/ROnKPGMRXm
iTWEET: We sure do need a Tejas to get out of here! #Bengaluru #BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains #LowLyingBengaluru #Tejas pic.twitter.com/lSnRUlYFFG— Harish Bijoor (@harishbijoor) September 5, 2022