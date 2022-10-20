Bengaluru: Heavy rains lead to wall collapse; light showers in the next 5 days likely

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 20: Heavy rains on Wednesday lashed Bengaluru which caused a collapse of a wall near that Majestic in which several four-wheelers were reportedly damaged.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the wall collapse in the city was confirmed. No loss of lives was reported in the wall collapse, however, it damaged some of the vehicles parked on the road.

The incessant rain on Wednesday also caused waterlogging in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert in the city.

The IMD in its forecast said that the city may receive light rainfall during the next five days. The Maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 27-29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celsius.

The weather department expected a relative humidity of 60-89 per cent during morning hours and 26-48 per cent during noon.

The city received incessant rains due to which some roads and by-lanes were full of water.

Some parts of the city also reported witnessing flood-like situations as rainwater entered their homes and shops.

After heavy rains on Monday, some IT professionals had reached their offices by tractors.

