YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bengaluru: Heavy rains lead to wall collapse; light showers in the next 5 days likely

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 20: Heavy rains on Wednesday lashed Bengaluru which caused a collapse of a wall near that Majestic in which several four-wheelers were reportedly damaged.

    According to a report in Hindustan Times, the wall collapse in the city was confirmed. No loss of lives was reported in the wall collapse, however, it damaged some of the vehicles parked on the road.

    Bengaluru: Heavy rains lead to wall collapse; light showers in the next 5 days likely
    Damaged cars after the retaining wall of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) collapsed due to heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru

    The incessant rain on Wednesday also caused waterlogging in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert in the city.

    The IMD in its forecast said that the city may receive light rainfall during the next five days. The Maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 27-29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celsius.

    The weather department expected a relative humidity of 60-89 per cent during morning hours and 26-48 per cent during noon.

    Bengaluru: Heavy rains lead to wall collapse; light showers in the next 5 days likely
    Damaged cars after the retaining wall of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) collapsed due to heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru.PTI Photo

    The city received incessant rains due to which some roads and by-lanes were full of water.

    Some parts of the city also reported witnessing flood-like situations as rainwater entered their homes and shops.

    After heavy rains on Monday, some IT professionals had reached their offices by tractors.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    weather heavy rains bengaluru

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 9:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X