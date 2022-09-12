YouTube
    Bengaluru doctor stuck in traffic jam runs 3 kilometres to perform critical surgery

    Bengaluru, Sep 12: When one says Bengaluru, while these days it is the rains most of the time it is the traffic. Short distances in Bengaluru take long hours to cover.

    But here is a story of a doctor that is inspiring . Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur was on his way to perform a surgery on August 30. It was an emergency surgery but he got stuck in a traffic jam on the Sarjapur-Marathalli stretch.

    Realising that it was impossible to reach on time and not wanting to put the female patient in harm's way, Dr. Nandakumar left his car and ran for three kilometres to perform the critical surgery.

    "I commute every day from central Bangalore to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is in the Southeast of Bangalore. I left home well in time for the surgery. My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. Looking at the huge traffic, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without thinking twice," he said according to NDTV.

    His team which was ready to induce anaesthesia on the patient got into the act soon as reached the operation theatre. Without any delay the doctor changed into his surgical dress to perform the surgery.

    The surgery was successful and the patient was discharged on time. Dr. Nandakumar works as a Consultant-Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospitals. The patient needed the surgery as she had been suffering from a gallbladder illness for a long time.

    Heavy rain in the past couple of weeks has caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams in the city.

    There are many videos that have been shared showing people stranded on long stretches. In some cases people had to be evacuated in boats.

    Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 11:17 [IST]
    X