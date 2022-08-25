YouTube
    Bengaluru: 9 people, including 3 children, killed in jeep-truck accident in Tumakuru

    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Aug 25: Nine persons, including three children, were killed and 11 people injured after a cruiser jeep collided with a truck on the National Highway in Tumakuru, near Bengaluru on Thursday, ANI reported.

    It occurred near the Tumakuru city, which is located 70 kilometres Northwest of Bengaluru. "The cruiser jeep was carrying daily wage workers who were moving towards Bengaluru city in search of work," ANI quoted Superintended Police (SP) Rahul Shahpurwad as saying after visiting the spot of the accident.

    As per the reports, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    The condition of some of them is currently stable.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 9:56 [IST]
    X