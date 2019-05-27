Bengaluru: 5 family members die in road mishap on way to airport

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 27: Five members of a family died on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in met with a road accident at Airport Road here.

The deceased have been identified as Dimpak Dey (46), Swagatha Chaudhary (42), Sujay (45), Jayathi (65) and Dhruva Dey (14).

They met with an accident at 3:30 am in the morning when the family was on its way to drop Sujoy and Subhash to the airport. Both had to board a flight to Chennai.

All of them were settled in Bengaluru, while their home town was in West Bengal.