Water supply in several areas of Bengaluru to be hit for two-days

Bengaluru rains: Full list of areas which will be affected by water shortage

Bengaluru: 10 videos expose pathetic infrastructure of rain-hit Garden City

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Sep 05: Bengaluru is reeling under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall continued to lash on Monday. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala.

The rains severely impacted Bengaluru, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that inundated low-lying areas. Cars and two-wheelers parked either in the basements or in front of the houses were submerged in parts of the city.

Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, some areas on Sarjapur Road were to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.

Rains have battered many parts of the city like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Kengeri, R R Nagar, Bommanahalli, Marathalli, and Mahadevapura. While several areas on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) that houses some of the IT companies, were affected by rains and flooding, some firms were forced to ask their employees to work from home.

The videos of water-clogged roads and overflowing lakes showcase the pathetic infrastructure of the Garden City and the poor city planning.

Poor infra and an unresponsive 40% Karnataka Govt have turned silicon valley into a lake!



Residents cry out for help amidst the gushing flood waters.#Bengaluru 💔 pic.twitter.com/IqYCUwCQca — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) September 5, 2022

Most parts of the ORR resembled lakes, affecting the movement of vehicular traffic. Office goers and the general public pushing their two-wheelers in knee-deep water was a common sight, even as a resident rued the 'plight' of ORR.

A public transport bus was stuck in rainwater near Whitefield and locals pulled it out with the help of a rope. People helping to pull out vehicles that were stuck the midway was a common sight in many parts of the city. A pedestrian, who fell into the drain dug by the city civic body to lay pipes this morning, near the RMZ Ecospace was rescued by security staff and locals. The individual was unconscious and was admitted to a private hospital.

Residents of Greenwood Regency in Sarjapura road move their vehicles out of the basement.



People in many apartment complexes are facing the same issue.



BTW MLA of this area is Arvind Limbavali from BJP #BengaluruRains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/MwnhBqXxVA — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) September 5, 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were being sent to Mahdevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the city that have been worst affected.

One more apartment in East Bengaluru.

Residents are helplessly watching their basement getting flooded!#bengalururains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/M0EezW3yWV — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) September 4, 2022

Due to heavy rains on Sunday, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) pump house unit that manages Cauvery water supply to city at T K Halli near Mandya has been flooded and has caused damage to machinery there, Bommai said, adding, work on draining out water is underway.

He visited the site later in the day and asked officials to see to it that things are set right soon and contingency plans are put in place to ensure water supply is not hampered to the city by using borewells and tankers.

However, BWSSB has warned of water supply disruption in several areas of Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, according to the Weather office forecast for the next 48 hours, a few spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, heavy at times are very likely in the city.

When whole Bangalore is playing how can #Manyata not in match..#BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/1sYjea2pKh — Pruthvin Reddy (@Pruthvinreddy) September 5, 2022