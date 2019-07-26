BE-BTech jobs: BEL Deputy Engineer vacancies; Last date to apply today

Bengaluru

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, July 26: BEL has announced 7 deputy engineer vacancies and the last date to apply is today (July 26). BEL recruitment process for Deputy Engineer jobs involves written exam and interview.

BEL official notification states that there are a total of 7 Deputy engineer openings, out of which one opening is for Deputy Engineer (Quality), 1 vacancy for Deputy Engineer (Production), 3 job openings for Deputy Engineer (Product Support) and 2 vacancies for Senior Engineer (Testing). Selection will be through a Written Test, followed by an Interview for only those candidates who qualify in the written test.

BEL Deputy Engineer jobs official notification: Click Here

BEL Deputy Engineer jobs application form download: Click Here

Today is the last date and the only way you can apply now is to hand deliver it at the below given address by evening 5 pm.

How to apply for BEL Deputy Engineer job openings:

www.bel-india.in/

Go to Careers tab, and in the drop down menu, click on "Recruitment-Advertisements".

Here, there is an option called "BEL-THALES Systems Limited........requires experienced & competent Electronics & Mechanical Engineers for a period of 5 Years on fixed term basis."

In the same row, there are links to download official notification as well as application form. Click on application form and download it.

Take printout. Directly download the form in pdf format- Click Here

Fill up this form, affix photo.

Get photocopies of SSLC/Matriculation Certificate, Semester wise marks cards of BE / B Tech, Experience Certificates/ appointment letter from previous/current employers (if applicable), Caste / Disability certificate (if applicable), and No Objection Certificate (if applicable)..

Enclose all these documents in an envelope and seal it.

Superscribe the post applied for on the envelope.

Hand deliver it to below mentioned address:

HEAD-HR, BEL-THALES Systems Limited, CNP Area, BEL Industrial Estate, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru - 560013