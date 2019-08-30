BBMP Pourakarmika jobs: 4000 BBMP job openings announced; Notification for these Karnataka govt jobs

Bengaluru

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, Aug 30: BBMP job openings have been announced and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike or BBMP recruitment 2019 notification for 4000 Pourakarmika vacancies is out on the official website. BBMP Pourakarmika jobs online application would begin from September 9. BBMP Pourakarmika recruitment notification download link is given below.

Last date to apply for the 4000 Pourakarmika vacancies is October 9, 2019. These BBMP openings are Karnataka govt jobs and the posting after selection could be anywhere in the state. BBMP recruitment process may involve test and interview. BBMP Paurakarmikara recruitment notification is now out on the official website.

BBMP Paurakarmikara recruitment notification in pdf: Click Here

BBMP official website: www.bbmp.gov.in

How to apply for BBMP Pourakarmika jobs:

Visit bbmp.gov.in .

. On the home page, there is a scrolling link which says 'Online application are invited for 4000 Pourakarmikas".

Click on it to open the notification.

The application would begin from September 9.

The application mode is online.

To apply enter you details correctly and make the payment.

Finally click submit button and take the print of the application form.