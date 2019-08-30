  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BBMP Pourakarmika jobs: 4000 BBMP job openings announced; Notification for these Karnataka govt jobs

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 30: BBMP job openings have been announced and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike or BBMP recruitment 2019 notification for 4000 Pourakarmika vacancies is out on the official website. BBMP Pourakarmika jobs online application would begin from September 9. BBMP Pourakarmika recruitment notification download link is given below.

    BBMP Pourakarmika jobs

    Last date to apply for the 4000 Pourakarmika vacancies is October 9, 2019. These BBMP openings are Karnataka govt jobs and the posting after selection could be anywhere in the state. BBMP recruitment process may involve test and interview. BBMP Paurakarmikara recruitment notification is now out on the official website.

    BBMP Paurakarmikara recruitment notification in pdf: Click Here

    BBMP official website: www.bbmp.gov.in

    How to apply for BBMP Pourakarmika jobs:

    • Visit bbmp.gov.in.
    • On the home page, there is a scrolling link which says 'Online application are invited for 4000 Pourakarmikas".
    • Click on it to open the notification.
    • The application would begin from September 9.
    • The application mode is online.
    • To apply enter you details correctly and make the payment.
    • Finally click submit button and take the print of the application form.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru jobs

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 2:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue