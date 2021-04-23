Where and how to find Covid-19 bed, medical oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections in Bengaluru?

Will there be another lockdown in Bengaluru: Here is what to expect

Bengaluru: All hospitals with bed capacity of more than 30 beds to admit COVID-19 patients

BBMP appoints Namma Bengaluru Foundation as official partner in largest vaccination drive

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 23: Namma Bengaluru Foundation in association with BBMP UPHC, Hegdenagar, Rotary Manyataand Manav Charities flagged of the vacination drive at Ward No 6, Thanisandra today.

There were more than 150 citizens from Hegdenagar, Tanisandra Mestripalya and surrounding areas who walked into take the vaccination today.

The second vaccination drive was organised by Namma Bengaluru Foundation in association with Lingarajapuram UPHC, Don Bosco Association and Rotary Kalyan, Bengaluru at the Don Bosco Church premises for the residents of the ward. The residents from Lingarajapuram, Kacharkanahalli, and Oil Mill Road took the vaccination.

Namma Bengaluru Foundation is also organising vaccination drives at apartment complexes and urban slums. In case you want to organise a vaccination drive in your area, you can get in touch with Namma Bengaluru Foundation.

Corona Vaccine Update: Price, registration, side-effects; All your FAQs answered

The vaccination drive is to enhance mobilisation of beneficiaries and increase vaccination in BBMP limits.

Vaccination drives by NBF is being organised in all the zones of Bengaluru. Walk in to the nearest Urban Primary Health Centre(UPHC) in your neighbourhood and get yourself vaccinated to protect you and your family against the Covid19 pandemic. The UPHCS are open between 10 am and 3 pm. Let us fight together, Vinod Jacob, general manager said.

For more information you can get in touch with VinodJacob on 7349737737/Usha Dhanaraj-9591143888.