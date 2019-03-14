Activists oppose tender for North-South elevated corridor

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 14: With the Karnataka Government controversial North-South elevated corridor which is going to cost the city several hundred tress, including those in and around Cubbon Park, 'Citizens for Bengalru' to organise an event to raise their voice against the invitation to tender at Maurya circle On March 16.

Srinivas Alavilli, Co-ordinator of Citizens for Bengalru, opposed the corridor because this project is not only illegal, it is unethical.

He listed reasons for opposing the project; Because it not only destroys trees and birds but also our faith in governance, Because we already built 50 flyovers and elevated corridors and they haven't solved the traffic problem but made it worse. Because this project digs a 100km hole in our city and permanently defaces it like nothing else ever did.

Change.org petition

A petition filed by Brunda Sreedhar, claimed said "The proposed North - South Elevated Corridor will destroy 120 fully grown trees in Cubbon Park. This could also result in the axing of over 3700 trees along the stretch of the corridor." Already 128, 395 people have signed the petition.

"Bengaluru is not a Garden City anymore. The said afforestation plan will take years to grow into trees. Trees are way more important than the elevated corridor. We need fresh air to breathe. If we let these trees go at this rate, Bengaluru will be uninhabitable in a few years, " said Brunda in her petition.