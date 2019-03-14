  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Activists oppose tender for North-South elevated corridor

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 14: With the Karnataka Government controversial North-South elevated corridor which is going to cost the city several hundred tress, including those in and around Cubbon Park, 'Citizens for Bengalru' to organise an event to raise their voice against the invitation to tender at Maurya circle On March 16.

    Activists oppose tender for North-South elevated corridor

    Srinivas Alavilli, Co-ordinator of Citizens for Bengalru, opposed the corridor because this project is not only illegal, it is unethical.

    He listed reasons for opposing the project; Because it not only destroys trees and birds but also our faith in governance, Because we already built 50 flyovers and elevated corridors and they haven't solved the traffic problem but made it worse. Because this project digs a 100km hole in our city and permanently defaces it like nothing else ever did.

    Also read: Deve Gowda, son, grandson turn emotional; BJP dubs it 'drama'

    Change.org petition

    A petition filed by Brunda Sreedhar, claimed said "The proposed North - South Elevated Corridor will destroy 120 fully grown trees in Cubbon Park. This could also result in the axing of over 3700 trees along the stretch of the corridor." Already 128, 395 people have signed the petition.

    "Bengaluru is not a Garden City anymore. The said afforestation plan will take years to grow into trees. Trees are way more important than the elevated corridor. We need fresh air to breathe. If we let these trees go at this rate, Bengaluru will be uninhabitable in a few years, " said Brunda in her petition.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bengaluru karnataka environment

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue