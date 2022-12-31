Karnataka polls: Will Abhishek Ambareesh make his electoral debut from Chamundeshwari seat?

Karnataka ups its guard against possible new variant, to screen International passengers at B'luru airport

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Dec 31: With Karnataka assembly elections barely months away, speculations are rife that actor Abhishek, son of actor-turned- politician late Ambarish is likely to make his electoral debut in the upcoming polls. If, reports are to be beleived, he will make his electoral debut from the high-stakes Chamundeshwari seat in old-Mysuru region or Maddur.

Congress leader Siddharamaiah, who is still sulking over the rout he suffered during the elections to the Legislative Assembly from Chamundeshwari constituency in 2018, against his friend-turned-foe G.T. Devegowda (GTD) of JD(S), is betting on Abhishek to avenge the loss.

According to reports, Siddharamaiah has reached out to his mother and sitting Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, but she is yet to take a call.

The development comes after JD(U) leader GT Devegowda, who hinted at joining Congress, took a surprise U-turn and decided to remain in the regional party fold.

A miffed Siddharamaiah also held talks with actor-turned-politician Shashikumar, who belongs to Nayaka community, to contest against GTD. But nothing came out of the meeting, as Shashikumar joined the BJP recently.

So, now Siddaramaiah has pinned hopes on Abhishek, a vokkaliga, to challenge GTD, also from the same community. If all goes as per his plans, the division in community votes will upset GTD in this crucial seat and the Congress could sail through with the help of backward communities votes considered as the grand old paty's trusted vote bank.

Although no official figures are available, estimates suggest Chamundeshwari constituency has neary 2.90 lakh voters, of whom nearly 90,000 are vokkaligas. According to the political experts, the key to win this seat is in consolidating votes of vokkaligas.

Taking all these into cognisance, Siddaramaiah is mulling to field Abhishek from Chamundeshwari.

In July this year, Abhishek at an event in Maddur, had hinted at contesting in elections from Mandya district in future.

When asked about his entry into politics like his parents, Abhishek dropped a big hint by saying, "If people wish that I should contest, I will."

His statement created ripples in JD(S) bastion Mandya and Old Mysuru region where the party has a strong hold.

Abhishek's comments are similar to his MP mother Sumalatha who despite objections from JD(S) contested the polls then. Sumalatha had then said that 'if people wish she contests, she will consider'.

Interestingly, Sumalatha Ambareesh's photo appeared in flexes welcoming union home minister Amit Shah to the district on Friday, sparking speculation about her joining the BJP.

During 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP did not field its candidate in Mandya in support of Sumalatha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed to voters to support Sumalatha during the election campaign in 2019.

His father, fondly known as rebel star in Karnataka, late Ambareesh, was also a successful politician and went on to become a Union minister and also a minister in the state during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime.