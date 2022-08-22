Savarkar’s narrative likely to play out at Ganesh pandals in Karnataka

Upset for not being taken out for shopping, 9-year-old girl commits suicide

30-year-old man hides spy camera in charger, blackmails woman with private videos

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 22: A 30-year-old man, a private firm employee, was arrested for allegedly recording videos of his woman friend with a spy camera and blackmailing them for sexual favours.

According to reports, the accused identified as M Mahesh, a resident of T Narasipura in Mysuru district, is an engineering graduate and runs a food business.

The investigation revealed the accused had recorded videos of the woman changing her clothes. He then used the videos to demand a physical relationship from the woman.

The accused used to sent her messages from fake social media accounts claiming to have private videos of her and demanding a physical relationship or else he would upload the videos on porn websites. The victim soon approached the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime police station of North East division and filed a complaint.

Monkey steals Mathura DM’s glasses during his field visit | Viral Video

Based on a complaint by victim, the police tracked down the accused and recovered a laptop, memory cards and USB charger type hidden camera from him.

After he was produced before the court, they took him in custody and during questioning it came to light that Mahesh was a friend of the victim and had placed the spy camera in her room himself, the police said.

He was charged with blackmail, sexual harassment and also under various sections of the IT Act and remanded to judicial custody.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 18:09 [IST]