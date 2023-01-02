24-year-old Imtiyaz Hussain Miya arrested for raping cow calf in Karnataka

Karnataka new Covid-19 guidelines: Masks mandatory at public spaces, New Year celebrations can go on till 1 am

Raichur, Jan 02: While crimes against women in India continue to increase, it looks like even animals aren't safe. In an incident that can make you shudder, a 24-year-old man named Imtiyaz Hussain Miya was arrested by police in Raichur district for raping a cow calf, officials said on Monday.

The police said the accused was caught red handed while committing the crime.

According to reports, the accused had tied the calf to a tree in an agricultural field near a mosque.

Reports mention that the owner of the calf Amaresh Basanna had left it to graze along with other cows in the field. The people who saw the act had questioned the accused.

The incident came to light after the owner of the cow filed a complaint against the accused at the city police station.

The police said the accused confessed to the crime during preliminary investigations.

This shocking news comes days after a 29-year-old man named Pradyut Bhuiya was arrested by the West Bengal Police for allegedly raping a pregnant cow. According to the reports, the cow who was bearing a child was raped at the midnight. "The cow died due to excessive bleeding after being raped at around midnight," the complainant was quoted.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Karnataka when a 34-year-old resident named Manjunath of Gejjalagere village near Maddur town in Mandya district was arrested for having unnatural sex with cows.

According to the reports, the accused had developed the habit of having unnatural sex with cows for which he would travel to Bengaluru University Jnanabharathi campus from his village.

A few months ago, four men were arrested for raping a Bengal monitor lizard in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) near Gothane village in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 10:35 [IST]