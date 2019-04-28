  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10th edition of Namma Bengaluru Awards: Honouring our heroes

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 28: Namma Bengaluru Awards Trust hosted its event - 'The 10th Edition of Namma Bengaluru Awards' (NBA) in Bengaluru. The awards, which aim to honour the 'real heroes' of Bengaluru, recognised six extraordinary Bengalureans for their exemplary contribution towards making the city a better place.

    The Namma Bengaluru Awards, first launched in 2009 is the brain child of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Member of Parliament.

    10th edition of Namma Bengaluru Awards: Honouring our heroes

    Since 2009, Namma Bengaluru Awards has received over 2.5 lakh nominations and recognised 87 unsung heroes out of list 261 finalists. This year, Namma Bengaluru Awards Trust shortlisted 28 candidates from hundreds of nominations from different categories.

    Also Read | TCL X10 wins 8K TV award at CES 2019

    This year's theme was Awakened, Aware, Active, Informed and Determined citizens can create change. This year, Bengalureans extraordinaire and our past winners over the nine years also graced the 10th year celebrations of Namma Bengaluru Awards.

    Presided by Hon'ble Justice (Retd) M N Venkatachaliah as the Chief Guest, the following are the recipient of the tenth edition of Namma Bengaluru awards:

    Udaya Kumar, History and stone inscription enthusiast for Citizen Individual of the Year

    Rohith B R, Deputy Chief of Bureau, Times of India for Media Person of the Year

    Ravindra Kumar N, Karnataka Forest Department for Government Official of the Year

    Rajesh Babu and Victoria Joslin D'Souza, co-founders of Swachha Eco Solutions for Social Entrepreneur of the Year

    Meghana Murthy, Founder, Smitam for Rising Star of the Year

    Ashok Kamath of Akshara Foundation was honoured with the coveted "Namma Bengalurean of the Year" award for this exemplary service to reinvigorate the public education system in Bengaluru and Karnataka.

    Additionally, this year the Namma Bengaluru Awards Trust felicitated the following individuals and organisation as Champions of Namma Bengaluru for their demonstrated passion and compassion.

    Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) - an animal rescue centre founded by Sudha Narayana & five friends began as a shelter for 10 dogs & cats is now home to 200 animals, which include dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and cattle.

    Sangeeta Halimani - A woman constable from Yelahanka Police Station for her exemplary act of humanity for having breastfed and comforted a day-old baby found abandoned on the streets of the city.

    Also Read | NBF says IPS Roopa D Moudgil was never offered Namma Bengaluru Award

    Uday Kumar, Shiva Kumar, Chetan Kumar BM and Prajwal HK - as they were instrumental in saving the lives of two Surya Kiran pilots who crashed while training for the AERO India show in February this year.

    Talking about the awards, Suresh N R, Managing Trustee of Namma Bengaluru Awards Trust said, "All of the 28 finalists are winners for their excellent work in their respective fields. The jury had a tough time and multiple rounds of discussion were conducted to decide on the awardees. We thank the citizens of Bengaluru for nominating such wonderful people who are an inspiration to all of us."

    lok-sabha-home

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru awards namma bengaluru

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue