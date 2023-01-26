World's first nasal vaccine for Covid-19 iNCOVACC launched on Republic Day

According to reports, the intranasal vaccine is priced at Rs 800 (excluding GST) for private hospitals and clinics and at Rs 325 (excluding GST) for the government.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. iNCOVACC will also be available on the CoWin platform.

A press release from the vaccine maker said Bharat Biotech Nasal Vaccine will cost Rs 800 + 5 percent GST. However, hospitals can add their own charges to this.

The nasal vaccine -- iNCOVACC (BBV154) -- received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose. The approval for the vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Currently, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute's Covishield and Covovax, Russian Sputink V and Biological E Ltd's Corbevax are listed in the CoWin portal. On September 6, the vaccine maker announced that its iNCOVACC (BBV154), has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and above.

Key Attributes: