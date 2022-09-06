Covid-19 intranasal vaccine (BBV154) has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials phase III.

New Delhi, Sep 06: In a big boost to India's fight against Covid-19, Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine has been approved by the drug controller. This is India's first nasal vaccine against Covid-19.

In addition, the nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low and middle-income countries, a press release from the vaccine maker said.

"Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

The vaccine can now be used among adults in emergency cases.

He said this step will further strengthen "our collective fight" against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, research and development (R&D), and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said. "With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," Mandaviya also said.

Reportedly, the Hyderabad-based firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there is no side effect or adverse reaction reported so far.

The intranasal immunization of ChAd-SARS-CoV-2-S can create an immune response in the nose, which is the point of entry for the virus-thereby protecting against disease, infection, and transmission.

Intranasal Covid vaccine benefits