Bengaluru rains: Note down these important helpline numbers

Bengaluru, Sep 06: Bengaluru is witnessing an unprecedented situation where the city has recorded the highest rainfall in the last 32 years.

As a result, several areas have been inundated, and water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts.

Adding to it woes, a 23-year-old woman died of electrocution on a waterlogged road yesterday, news agency ANI has reported. Akhila, who worked in the administrative department of a school, was returning home when her scooter skidded. She tried to grab an electric pole and got a shock.

From power cuts to drinking water supply, people in the affected areas are facing plenty of issues.

As people struggle to overcome unexpected situation, here we are providing some important helplines.

1533: Helpline for rain-related help

2266 0000: 24/7 BBMP helpline number9480685700: WhatsAPP Helpline

1912: BESCOM helpline

1916: Register complaint related to BWSSB

BESCOM Helpline:

South: 82778 84011

West: 82778 84012

East: 82778 84013

North: 82778 84014

96115 89595: Namma Teams' rescue helpline number

Download Bengaluru Megha Sandesha app to get real-time updates about weather, flooding etc. You can also get contact numbers of BBMP offices and wards.

Netizens can download Bescom's WhatsApp Sahayavani to get helpline numbers for power-related issues.