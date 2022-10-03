President Murmu on a 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Parag Milk Foods is now available in five major cities

New Delhi, Sep 03: President Draupadi Murmu will embark on a two day visit to Gujarat on Monday. This will be her first visit to Gujarat as President of India.

Murmu will commence her engagement by visiting Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Later in the day, she will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply, and port development at Gandhinagar, as reported by news agency PTI.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception hosted by the Gujarat government in her honour in Gandhinagar.

''Tomorrow, the President will launch 'herStart' - a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs. She will also inaugurate various projects related to education and tribal development at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad,'' a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

