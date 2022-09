PM Modi attends Navratri event, performs Maha Aarti along with lakhs of devotees

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Navratri Mahotsav' organized by the Gujarat government at the GMDC ground here on Thursday night and performed aarti' of Maa Amba. The event has been organised on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri festival. Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

He also watched the traditional garba dance at the venue, and spoke to some revelers and allowed them to click selfies with him.

The Prime Minister who is on a two-day tour to Gujarat today attended a series of events and inaugurated/dedicated/laid foundation stones at Surat and Bhavnagar. He also declared the National Games 2022 open today in Ahmedabad.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will attend another place of faith at Ambaji, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various development projects to the nation worth over Rs. 7200 crores in Ambaji.

The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of over 45,000 houses built under PM Awas Yojana.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Taranga Hill - Ambaji - Abu Road New Broad Gauge Line and development of pilgrimage facilities at Ambaji temple under PRASAD scheme.

The new rail line will benefit lakhs of devotees visiting Ambaji, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and will enrich the worship experience of the devotees at all these pilgrimage places. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the construction of the runway and associated infrastructure at Airforce station, Deesa; Ambaji Bypass Road among others.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the 62 Km long New Palanpur-New Mahesana section of the Western Freight Dedicated Corridor and the 13 Km long New Palanpur-New Chatodar Section (Palanpur bypass line). It will enhance connectivity to Pipavav, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla), Mundra and other ports of Gujarat. With the opening of these sections, 734 km of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become operational.

The opening of this stretch will benefit industries in Mehsana-Palanpur in Gujarat; Swaroopganj, Keshavganj, Kishangarh in Rajasthan; Rewari-Manesar and Narnaul in Haryana. The Prime Minister will also dedicate various road projects including the widening of Mitha - Tharad - Deesa Road among others.